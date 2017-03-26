Search Underway For Missing Jet Skier On Lake Springfield

Multiple agencies are involved in the search for a man who went missing after venturing out onto Lake Springfield on a jet ski early Sunday morning.

He was one of two men who went onto the water around 1:20am. One of the men got home safely but was unable to make contact with the other.

He later notified authorities, who found the jet ski around 2pm… but have so far found no sign of the man. Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs says the search will be suspended at dark and will resume Monday morning.