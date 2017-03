A Springfield home care agency says it could miss payroll in a couple of weeks unless the state coughs up some of the millions that it owes the agency.

The State Journal-Register reports Community Care Systems is waiting on $17 million in overdue payments… and needs at least $2.1 million by April 3rd in order to make payroll.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s office says it will work with the agency to avert the immediate crisis.