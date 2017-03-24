Wizard World Announces Harry Potter Cast Members & More For St. Louis

The biggest conventions for fans has added new guest including stars of Harry Potter and WWE’s Randy Orton.

Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD) today announced the addition of stars from four popular entertainment franchises to the upcoming Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis as Evan Peters ( X-Men films, “American Horror Story”), Paul Wesley (“Vampire Diaries”), James and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter movies) and WWE® Superstar Randy Orton® have joined the celebrity roster for the pop culture extravaganza, scheduled for April 7-9 at America’s Center.

Peters and the Phelps brothers will attend on Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, while Wesley and Orton are scheduled for Saturday only.

Peters stars in the long-running series “American Horror Story” and has the major role of “Quicksilver” in both X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Days of Future Past. He also had memorable parts in Kick-Ass and Never Back Down and was also featured in the thriller The Lazarus .

Wesley portrays lead “Stefan Salvatore” on the hit CW show “Vampire Diaries” and has also had runs on “Everwood,” “American Dreams,” “8 Simple Rules and “24.” His film credits include Peaceful Warrior, opposite Nick Nolte, cult favorite Roll Bounce, and Agnieszka Holland’s HBO film Shot in the Heart, among others.

The Phelps twins gained fame for playing Fred (James) and George Weasley (Oliver), respectively, in the Harry Potter film series. The pair were first cast in the Weasley roles at age 14 and have been mainstays through the blockbuster franchise’s more than a decade run. Now all grown up (to more than 6’3″ tall!), have kept busy with various shorts and video games between episodes of the blockbuster franchise.

Orton was born a WWE® Superstar. From the moment he was hatched, The Viper walked among the ring’s most revered figures, even calling one of them “dad.” His father is WWE® Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton, his uncle Barry “Barry O” Orton and his grandfather, the late “The Big O,” Bob Orton Sr., all among the most fierce and rugged grapplers of their generations.

The new additions join standouts Gene Simmons (Lead Singer, KISS, “Gene Simmons Family Jewels”), Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Lost”), Jennifer Carpenter and James Remar (“Dexter”), Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”), Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz of “The Monkees”), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, “The Walking Dead”) and Loren Lester and Kevin Conroy of “Batman: The Animated Series” among the celebrity guests scheduled to attend.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fourth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, St. Louis show hours are Friday, April 7, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World St. Louis, visit http://wizd.me/StLouisPR.

