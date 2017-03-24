Survey: Illinoisans Not Feeling Effect Of Budget Stalemate

Even though we’ve never seen anything like it, most Illinoisans say they have not yet been directly affected by the state budget stalemate.

The latest survey from the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute finds only about one-third of those surveyed reported a negative impact… mainly from the loss of social services or impacts on education funding. 62-percent said they had not been affected at all yet.

That same survey also finds half of Illinoisans want to keep the Affordable Care Act in place, while only 35-percent favor a repeal of the health care law.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock