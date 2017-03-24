Rauner Not Sold On Legalizing Marijuana In Illinois

People hoping to see the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois may have a tough time convincing Governor Bruce Rauner to go along.

Rauner tells a Chicago radio station that he is generally opposed to legalizing more drugs. And he says he has heard of significant problems in states like Colorado, where pot is already legal.

The Governor didn’t elaborate on what kinds of problems he’s heard about but says the issue needs to be carefully studied before the state makes any decisions on it.

