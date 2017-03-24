Mendoza Processing Paychecks; Lawmakers Looking To Change When They Get Paid

Illinois lawmakers could be seeing a windfall in their bank accounts.

Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza is processing months’ worth of back pay after a judge ordered that she could not delay legislative paychecks. Mendoza had said that without a budget, lawmaker pay should go to the bottom of the state’s stack of unpaid bills, following a policy set by her predecessor, Republican Leslie Munger. Mendoza says she wants to appeal the ruling but decided to go ahead and issue the checks anyway.

Meanwhile, some Illinois lawmakers now want to change the law to move their paychecks back to the back of the line in times of fiscal crisis.

State Senator Dan McConchie has introduced legislation that says lawmakers can’t get paid if the state doesn’t have enough cash on hand to pay at least 90 days’ worth of bills. He says it’s wrong for lawmakers to get paid while vendors and social service providers wait for the money they’re owed.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Susana Mendoza