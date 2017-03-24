City Seeks Proposals For North Mansion Block Project

The City of Springfield has started the process that it hopes will lead to the conversion of the North Mansion Block as a central gathering point for community events and cultural activities.

The city has put out a request for proposals, seeking plans from developers on an ambitious project that city officials say should include a splash pad, ice skating rink, and amphitheater. The city also wants to see housing, shopping and food options as part of the development.

Officials have set a May 15 deadline for submitting proposals.

