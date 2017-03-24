2 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Springfield Robbery

Springfield police have arrested two people in connection with an armed robbery that police say was a set-up.

It happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on North Dirksen Parkway Thursday afternoon, where a woman in her vehicle was robbed at gunpoint. A bystander who witnessed the incident followed the suspect to a mobile home park on North Grand, where police surrounded the residence until the suspect surrendered.

The investigation indicates that 20-year-old Traylee MT Price and a 25-year-old woman, Alysha McCrary, conspired to rob the victim after arranging to meet her on the premise of a drug transaction. Both suspects are being held in the Sangamon County Jail.