Even though Chuck passed last weekend at the age of 90, he had a new album already set for release.

“Chuck” will be released June 16 and is Berry’s final studio album. It was recorded in pieces from 1991 to 2014.

Tom Morello appears on the track “Big Boys” which can be heard below. Also featured on the album is “Jamaica Moon” is a rewrite of “Havana Moon” and ‘Lady B. Goode,” a sequel to “Johnny B. Goode.”