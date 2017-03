The Springfield area’s population has dipped below where it was in the 2010 Census, according to new estimates from the Census Bureau.

The Springfield metro area, which covers Sangamon and Menard counties, now has an estimated total population of 210,015 – lower than the count of 210,170 in the official census.

The metro population has declined for four years straight since hitting a peak of just under 212-thousand in 2012.

Photo Credit: MWFB