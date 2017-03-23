Number of Jobs Reach All-Time High, Jobless Rate Down In Illinois

Illinois’s jobless rate is down and the total number of jobs in the state has finally passed the previous all-time high, reached back in 2000.

But state employment security officials still aren’t celebrating. Even though the February jobless rate of 5.4% was lower than both the previous month and the previous year – it remains higher than the national average.

And while total jobs hit a new peak, Illinois still has almost 300,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than it did 17 years ago.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock