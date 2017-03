Baseball history is still history and it will be on display starting Friday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

The long-awaited exhibit called “The Rivalry” will detail the history of the long relationship between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, and their fans.

Both teams and the national Baseball Hall of Fame worked on the exhibit, which museum officials think could be one of the most popular attractions in the history of the presidential museum complex.

Photo Credit: MWFB