Durbin: 100K Locals Could Lose Health Coverage To Repeal & Replace Obamacare

100,000 people in Springfield’s two congressional districts could lose health insurance coverage under the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, according to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

Durbin issued a report breaking down Congressional Budget Office estimates by district and says a loss of subsidies and Medicaid cutbacks could reverse the historically-low rates of uninsured people in Illinois under the Affordable Care Act. Durbin says the GOP proposal – which he calls “Trumpcare” will result in less coverage at higher costs.

Photo Credit: MWFB