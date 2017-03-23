Dirt Already Being Gathered On Potential Gubernatorial Candidate

It’s an indication of what you can expect in the upcoming race for governor – people are digging up dirt on a guy who’s not even officially in the race yet.

Politico reports that billionaire J.B. Pritzker, who is exploring a run for the Democratic nomination for governor, was prosecuted for writing bad checks. Those checks totaled $78.00 almost thirty years ago, while Pritzker was a college student.

A Pritzker spokesman says it’s a non-story and suggests it was planted by a prospective political opponent.

