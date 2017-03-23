ACA Supporters: Law Can Be Improved, Not Repealed

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act are trying to make a last-minute show of strength as they fight to preserve the law.

Demonstrators gathered outside Congressman Darin LaHood’s office in downtown Springfield Thursday on the 7th anniversary of the passage of President Obama’s signature law.

An organizer says Republican claims that Obamacare is in a “death spiral” are wrong. But he acknowledges the ACA can be improved and says Republicans should work with Democrats to fix the law, rather than repealing it.