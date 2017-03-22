Thank You For Coming Back Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle has 2 comedy specials out on Netflix right now after almost a decade out of the limelight. After walking away from a 50 million dollar deal, Chappelle fans are thrilled to see him back again.

Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com