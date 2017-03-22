Springfield’s Black Lives Matter Comment on Officer Rosario Incident

Springfield’s Black Lives Matter chapter is praising the actions of city police and county prosecutors in disciplining an officer accused of battering a 19-year-old man.

But the group says it is concerned that other incidents of police misconduct may be taking place but going undetected.

In a written statement, Black Lives Matter says Officer Samuel Rosario’s body cam video was only reviewed because another cop was willing to break the… quote… “blue code of silence.”

The group wants a process for more regular review of all body cam video.