A Democratic candidate for governor is questioning how much more can realistically be cut from the state budget.

Senator Daniel Biss says two years without a budget have already meant deep cuts in state support for social services and higher education.

On the WMAY News Feed, Biss acknowledged that voting for tax hikes will be politically unpopular… but contends that lawmakers, and voters, will be willing to do it if there is a clear plan to put the state back on the right path.