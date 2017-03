A major Illinois corporation that used to be the best-known name in retailing now admits that there is “substantial doubt” about whether the company will survive.

Sears has been losing money at an alarming rate for years… and a merger with Kmart has failed to reverse the company’s decline.

Sears has tried to reorganize by closing some stores and selling off some of its signature brands… but it continues to struggle against the growing trend toward online retailers like Amazon.