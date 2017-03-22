Candidates Meet In Forum, Heard Live On WMAY

A Springfield school board candidate says if teachers want more money in future contracts… they need to show better graduation rates and test scores.

Tom Shafer is challenging incumbent Judy Johnson in Subdistrict 6. He says he is driven by results, but accuses the teachers union of resisting those measures of performance.

Meanwhile, both candidates for the only open Springfield aldermanic seat on next month’s ballot says they would have been willing to support at least one additional tax increase if they had been voting on Mayor Jim Langfelder’s budget plan this spring. Both Kristin DiCenso and Martin Fruchtl say they don’t want to see reductions in services, and want to avoid further spending down the city’s cash reserves. Both are seeking the Ward Six seat that was vacated late last year by Cory Jobe.

All the contenders faced off in a candidates’ forum Wednesday night, heard live on WMAY and jointly sponsored with the State Journal-Register. The forum is available as a podcast at wmay.com and at sj-r.com.