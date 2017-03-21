WATCH: Like A Storm Release ‘Pure Evil’ On Religious + Political Corruption [VIDEO]

Even in the middle of a massive tour with Alter Bridge and Volbeat, the guys of Like A Storm have released a new track titled ‘Pure Evil’ – which sums up the hypocrisy of power that certain religious and political figures hold in our society.

Guitarist Matt Brooks explains more on ‘Pure Evil’ in a press release:

“Those members of our society who are supposed to be a shining example of morality are so often revealed to be corrupt, immoral, and even dangerous.”

An official music video is currently in the works and the band is still going strong from their second full-length studio album, Awake The Fire.

Source: AXS