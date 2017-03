It was less than a year ago when almost 1,000 musicians gathered in Cesena, Italy to perform Foo Fighters’ ‘Learn To Fly‘ – an attempt to get Dave Grohl and the gang to play the city. After the video went viral, the Foo Fighters came and rocked Cesena.

Well, now the group who organized the musicians, Rockin’ 1000 are back with over 1,200 people and playing Grohl’s original band, Nirvana’s ‘Smell Like Teen Spirit’ – and it’s awesome!

Check it out!

Source: Guitar World