Rauner Warns of Risks of Outdated Computer System

Billions of sensitive state records… including some with your personal data… could be at risk because of the state’s outdated and inefficient computer systems.

That’s according to Governor Bruce Rauner, who wants to keep going with a massive… and costly… plan to upgrade the state’s information technology.

Rauner is calling on Democratic comptroller Susana Mendoza to release millions of dollars earmarked for financial system upgrades.

Mendoza says social service providers should take precedence over what she calls Rauner’s “pet project.”

But a Democratic lawmaker is siding with Rauner, saying cybersecurity is not a pet project.