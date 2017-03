A road closure has been moved up as repair work continues ahead of schedule on Interstate 55.

As a result, the closure of eastbound Sangamon Avenue at I-55 will happen early Saturday morning… instead of overnight Saturday into Sunday.

State transportation officials say that will be safer for workers. The closure, from 6 to 10am Saturday, will affect eastbound Sangamon Avenue along with the exit ramp from southbound I-55 onto eastbound Sangamon.