District 186 Irons Out PARCC Exam Problems

It’s a controversial test that had loads of problems last year, but Springfield school officials say the PARCC exam is running much more smoothly this time around.

The statewide achievement test has been plagued by technical glitches, delays in reporting scores, and questions about whether it is accurately measuring student achievement.

District 186 Superintendent Jennifer Gill says the computer issues have been worked out, and she is confident that the test will produce a better assessment of student and school performance.

