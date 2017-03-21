Comptroller Mendoza Fires Back at Governor Rauner

Comptroller Susana Mendoza is firing back at Governor Bruce Rauner’s criticism of how she’s handling the state’s finances.

Rauner wants Mendoza to release funds for state computer upgrades.

But Mendoza’s office accuses Rauner of “hacking” the state’s social safety net in order to hand out huge amounts of money to consultants and software suppliers.

Mendoza says Rauner has diverted tens of millions of dollars from a fund for Medicaid service providers in order to hand out what she calls “pinstripe patronage.”