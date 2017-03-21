Catholic “Sacred Relics” Coming to Springfield Thursday Night

It’s your chance to see some of the most holy objects in the Catholic faith. As part of a discussion Thursday night on “sacred relics,” around 150 items with ties to various Catholic saints will be on display.

The display will also include one of the largest remaining pieces of what is believed to be the cross upon which Jesus was crucified.

The Catholic faithful will be allowed to bring prayer cards or pictures of ill loved ones and touch them to the relics.

The diocese says the relics have been associated with many miracles and healings.

The discussion and display will be held Thursday evening at 7:30 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception downtown.