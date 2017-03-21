Authorities Identify 17yr Old Fatal Stabbing Victim

The coroner’s office has identified Springfield’s second homicide victim in four days. 17-year-old Emanuel King died Monday at the St. John’s emergency room, a short time after he was stabbed once in the chest during a scuffle on South Sixth Street.

Police have taken another 17-year-old into custody in connection with that death.

State’s Attorney John Milhiser says the case is still under review, and there’s no decision yet on whether the suspect will be charged as an adult… or on what charges he will face.