The latest Democrat to enter the race for Illinois governor says the state’s politics are broken… allowing billionaires and machine politicians to call the shots, at the expense of the working class.

State Senator Daniel Biss announced his candidacy on Facebook Live, where he blamed the state’s fiscal crisis on GOP Governor Bruce Rauner’s leadership, and also on 30 years of failed policies.

Biss says if elected, he would work to make sure the very wealthy pay their fair share in taxes.