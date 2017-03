Springfield Police are investigating a homicide that took place the afternoon of March 20th.

Police responded to the 1800 block of South 16th Street for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived on the scene they found an unresponsive 17 year old male.

The victim was taken to St. John’s where he died from the single stab wound.

Police then apprehended the suspect also a 17yr old male a short time later.