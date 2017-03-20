School Board Member: IHSA Officiating ”Sucked”

A Springfield school board member is praising Lanphier High School… and bashing IHSA officials… after the Lions’ disappointing loss last week at the Class 3A boys’ basketball tournament.

Judy Johnson says the officiating… quote… “sucked.” Johnson says the district needs to find some way to get rid of those officials, whom she called “disgusting.”

Meanwhile, the school board sent layoff notices to nearly two-dozen staffers, mostly at Lawrence Education Center, where their salaries are paid by grant dollars which have been delayed because of the state budget crisis. Superintendent Jennifer Gill hopes the staffers can be rehired before the layoffs take effect July 1st.