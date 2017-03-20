NOAA Weather Radio Station Currently Offline in Our Area

Your weather radio may not be doing you much good right at the moment. The National Weather Service says Springfield’s NOAA weather radio station, which transmits emergency messages to Sangamon and surrounding counties, is currently offline.

There’s a problem with the phone line that sends the weather radio audio to the transmitter.

There’s no indication yet as to when the problem will be resolved.

In the meantime, you can depend on News/Talk 94-Point-7 and 970 WMAY for updates on the weather, including any severe weather in the area.