Mendoza and Rauner Battle Continues

Governor Bruce Rauner and Comptroller Susana Mendoza are clashing again over how she is spending the state’s limited revenues.

Rauner accuses Mendoza of cutting so-called “hardship payments” to social service providers by millions of dollars a month, and is calling on her to restore the funding.

Mendoza says because of the ongoing budget crisis… which she blames on Rauner… there’s only so much money to go around.

She says she’s trying to preserve what little cash is on hand for the providers that are most genuinely in need of emergency assistance.