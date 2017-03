When you’re talking about the very wealthiest people in Illinois, one name stands alone at the top of that list. Ken Griffin is named by Forbes as the richest man in Illinois.

The Chicago hedge fund CEO has a net worth of $8 billion… up from $7.5 billion a year ago.

Number three on the list is J.B. Pritzker, who has set up an exploratory committee to consider running for governor as a Democrat next year.