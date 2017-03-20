Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Recovered Staff | March 20, 2017 | Entertainment Daypop Tweet Share 0 Email Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl 51 jersey was finally recovered overseas. The alleged thief posed as an international journalist and apparently took it out of his equipment bag. Tom Brady’s Stolen Jersey RECOVERED On ‘Foreign Soil’ … Says Jay Glazer Via www.tmz.com The FBI has recovered Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey on “foreign soil” … this according… 03/20/2017 8:50 AM Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com Previous Next