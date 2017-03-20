Body Cam Video Shows Incident Leading To Cop’s Arrest

Springfield police have released body cam video showing how a domestic disturbance call last month got out of hand… leading to the arrest of a city cop on official misconduct charges.

The video shows Officer Samuel Rosario getting into a verbal argument with a 19-year-old man at the scene… and then appears to show Rosario approaching and shoving the man. The two continue to exchange insults for a few more minutes, and then Rosario approaches him again and hits him.

Video was released from both Rosario’s body cam and that of another officer at the scene. Rosario is on unpaid leave and has lost his police powers while the criminal case and an internal investigation continue.