Bye bye, Big Bird? The head of Springfield’s public TV station says President Trump’s budget proposal could be the end of public broadcasting as we know it.

Trump has proposed eliminating funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting… which provides grants to local stations like WSEC-TV.

President and CEO Jerry Gruebel says public TV is still needed, even in the Internet age.

He’s urging anyone who opposes the funding cut to go to the website… protectmypublicmedia.org.