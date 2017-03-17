Middletown Man Arrested for Robbery

A Middletown man is behind bars, accused of robbing or trying to rob two gas stations a few blocks apart Thursday night.

Authorities believe 24-year-old Dakota Smith is the man who tried to hold up the Freedom Oil store on North Dirksen Parkway, just before 9pm.

He failed to get any cash. While police were investigating that crime, they got a call about another holdup a few blocks away at Murphy Oil on Dirksen.

The clerk there said the suspect had left in a blue truck, which authorities pulled over a short time later, taking Smith into custody.

Police say a customer at Murphy Oil was punched in the throat as he tried to detain the suspect, but was not injured.