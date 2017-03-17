Illinoisans Split on How to Solve State Budget Mess

Illinoisans are divided on the best way out of the state budget mess.

The latest survey from the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute finds 45-percent of those surveyed want to balance the budget through cuts alone.

35-percent say it will require a mix of tax increases and cuts to fix the budget crisis… while 11-percent favor raising taxes without making major cuts.

Further complicating the issue… when asked about specific areas to cut, like education or programs for the poor, each specific cut was opposed by a majority of those surveyed.