It would now take $1,000 from you… and every other man, woman, and child in Illinois… to pay off the state’s backlog of bills.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza says Illinois’s unpaid bills have now reached $12.8 billion, or $1,000 for every person in the state.

She is again calling on both Governor Bruce Rauner and lawmakers to end the unprecedented budget stalemate so the state can begin to pay down that stack of bills.