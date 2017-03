If you think Illinois’s budget situation is bad now… lawmakers say it will get a lot worse if Congress proceeds with a health care bill that slashes federal funding for Medicaid.

House Democrats say the current GOP proposal on Capitol Hill could cost Illinois $4 billion a year in Medicaid funding… about 40-percent of the amount the state currently receives.

Representative Greg Harris says hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans would be affected by that kind of reduction in funding.