Garth Brooks Adds Two More Shows at the State Farm Center

Good news for Garth fans… Country superstar Garth Brooks has added two more performances because of the huge demand for tickets to see him in Urbana next month.

Ticket sales resumed Thursday morning after the overwhelming response crashed the State Farm Center’s computers last week.

And in addition to the first show on Saturday, April 29th and a second show added on Friday the 28th … the venue has now added a Saturday matinee show and a fourth performance on Sunday, April 30th .

Tickets can be purchased through the State Farm Center website… while they last.