Butler Pushing for Changes in Legislative Maps

A local lawmaker says it’s just too easy for him to get re-elected. Noting that he didn’t even have an opponent last year, GOP Representative Tim Butler is once again pushing for changes in the way legislative district maps are drawn in Illinois.

Butler wants to put the remap process in the hands of an independent panel… instead of being drawn by politicians themselves.

He accuses House Speaker Mike Madigan and his allies of derailing earlier attempts to change the process.

In fact, the last two efforts to put remap reform on the ballot were thrown out by the courts as unconstitutional.