Springfield High Senior Fighting for Transgender Rights

A Springfield High School senior is among the supporters pushing to change Illinois law to allow transgender individuals to change the gender designation on their birth certificates.

Currently that change can only be made if the individual undergoes gender reassignment surgery.

But Grayson Alexander says the cost of that surgery would equal a year of college for him.

He says the law needs to be changed to protect him from discrimination as he applies for jobs or tries to obtain health insurance.

The bill is pending in the Illinois House.