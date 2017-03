Odds are you don’t like House Speaker Mike Madigan… but odds are you’re also nearly just as unhappy with Governor Bruce Rauner.

A new survey by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute finds that Madigan has a 61-percent disapproval rating among Illinois voters… while Rauner’s is almost as high, at 58-percent. Madigan’s numbers are slightly improved from a survey last year, while Rauner’s are slightly worse.