A new upscale restaurant is planned for downtown Springfield at a location that is primed for lots of development in the months ahead.

Loukinens’ on 4th will open in the arched façade building at 517 S. 4th Street, across from the Governor’s Mansion.

The building most recently housed Arturo’s restaurant, and is located across from the now-vacant Mansion Block.

Executive chef Keith Loukinen and his wife Laurie plan to open their new establishment this fall.