BGA Takes IHSA All The Way To State Supreme Court

It has a lot of power over the lives of Illinois high school students… but it can operate in secret. And a leading watchdog group says that’s not right.

WMAY’s watchdog partner, the Better Government Association, will argue before the state Supreme Court next week that the Illinois High School Association should have to comply with state open records laws.

The IHSA has already won two rounds in lower court, arguing that it is a private non-profit group that should not have to release information about its salaries and other spending.

But the BGA says the IHSA gets lots of tax dollars from public schools and needs to be more transparent.