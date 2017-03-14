The Little Mermaid Trailer Is Not The Story You Remember [VIDEO]

The upcoming live action Beauty & the Beast has adult women all over the world excited and nostalgic. This, however, might have the opposite effect.

It is important to note that Disney is not in charge of The Little Mermaid. If they were, it might actually have something to do with the animated movie we remember as children. After watching this trailer, it seems as though the name is the only thing this movie shares with the animated version.

There’s a reason for that. Instead of this movie being based off the 1989 Disney animated classic, it’s based off the 1937 fairytale from Hans Christian Andersen. The story centers on a young girl and her older brother who is a reporter that travels to a small town in Mississippi to find a woman believed to be the real Little Mermaid.

