Police Still Investigating Death of Champaign Centennial High School Student

Police and school officials in Champaign are still refusing to comment on what led to a 15-year-old Centennial High School student’s death.

But many students are speaking out… claiming that Luke Miller was bullied, and that he was jumped and beaten up by several other students the day before he died.

An autopsy was performed Monday, but authorities say it may be several weeks before results are released.

And police say they have received numerous tips, which produced both factual and fictional information.