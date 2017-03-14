New Biography Of Late AC/DC Frontman BON SCOTT Due In The Fall

A new biography based on late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott, titled “Bon – The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC’s Back In Black”, is scheduled for publication later this year. The new release comes from Jesse Fink, who previously wrote the 2015 book “The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC”.

The death of Bon Scott is the Da Vinci Code of rock, reports BlabberMouth.net

Read more at http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/new-biography-of-late-acdc-frontman-bon-scott-due-in-the-fall/#fU6KZItS1vr3R57X.99

Editorial credit: StockPhotoAstur / Shutterstock.com